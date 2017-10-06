Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Sells $50,523.80 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) insider James Todd Daniels sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $50,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,346.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 90,474 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $84.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Aflac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,980,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,750.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,858,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,023,000 after purchasing an additional 505,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,106,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,994,000 after purchasing an additional 736,703 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,962,000 after purchasing an additional 173,236 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

