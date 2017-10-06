Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 208,237.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,712,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,766,000 after buying an additional 9,708,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 255,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,758,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,155,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after buying an additional 149,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) opened at 34.84 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 153.06%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post $0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-ajrd-position-lifted-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. CL King upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Company Profile

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.