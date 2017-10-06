Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note published on Monday. Mizuho currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) opened at 54.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $61.30. The company’s market cap is $1.98 billion.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/aerie-pharmaceuticals-inc-aeri-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-mizuho.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 113,376.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,446,000 after acquiring an additional 766,300 shares during the period. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,568,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,291,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.