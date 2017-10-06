Aegis Reiterates Buy Rating for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & (RGR) opened at 54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.05. Sturm, Ruger & has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.

Sturm, Ruger & (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aegis Reiterates Buy Rating for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/aegis-reiterates-buy-rating-for-sturm-ruger-company-inc-rgr.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger &

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.