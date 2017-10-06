Aegion Corp (AEGN) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegion Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.7205888906418 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Aegion Corp alerts:

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,185 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Aegion Corp has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $354.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.51 million. Aegion Corp had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Aegion Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Aegion Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aegion Corp in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Aegion Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aegion Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Aegion Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegion Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/aegion-corp-aegn-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-13.html.

Aegion Corp Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.