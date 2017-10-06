Advisor Group Inc. Has $721,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) traded down 0.29% on Friday, reaching $10.23. 64,328 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories of the United States.

