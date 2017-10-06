Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 16,869 Shares of BOULDER GR&INC (BIF)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOULDER GR&INC (NYSE:BIF) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BOULDER GR&INC were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIF. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in BOULDER GR&INC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 35,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BOULDER GR&INC by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BOULDER GR&INC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BOULDER GR&INC by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 441,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,659 shares during the period. Finally, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC lifted its position in BOULDER GR&INC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 1,390,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOULDER GR&INC (NYSE:BIF) opened at 10.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. BOULDER GR&INC has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

BOULDER GR&INC Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return comprising both income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks, such as dividend-paying closed-end funds and real estate investment trusts.

