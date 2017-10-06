Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADES. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) opened at 11.83 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 153.4% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 633,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,476 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,604.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 239,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

