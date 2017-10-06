Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,273 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 269,689 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Adobe Systems worth $212,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,647,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,041,950,000 after buying an additional 1,651,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,445,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,871,931,000 after buying an additional 2,621,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,998,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,808,783,000 after buying an additional 943,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,516,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,539,679,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $857,484,000 after buying an additional 1,452,892 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Pivotal Research downgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.16.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 150.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $304,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,382. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

