Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.42.

Get Acuity Brands Inc alerts:

Acuity Brands (AYI) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,553 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $261.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $957.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post $9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/acuity-brands-inc-ayi-given-a-130-00-price-target-at-roth-capital.html.

Acuity Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Black sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $1,114,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.