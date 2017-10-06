Acuity Brands’ (AYI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $130.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded Acuity Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.42.

Shares of Acuity Brands (AYI) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.19. 105,871 shares of the company traded hands. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average is $182.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $957.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.05 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post $9.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Black sold 5,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $1,114,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

