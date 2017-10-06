Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $14.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get Acco Brands Corporation alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acco Brands Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Acco Brands Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acco Brands Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE ACCO) opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. Acco Brands Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.17 million. Acco Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acco Brands Corporation will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/acco-brands-corporation-acco-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, VP Neal V. Fenwick acquired 12,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $130,517.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,096.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,584.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acco Brands Corporation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Acco Brands Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acco Brands Corporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Acco Brands Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Acco Brands Corporation by 24.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acco Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.