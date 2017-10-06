ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) EVP Glenn Baity Sells 37,500 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Glenn Baity sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,534,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Baity also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, Glenn Baity sold 26,507 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $924,299.09.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Glenn Baity sold 14,322 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $499,551.36.

On Thursday, July 20th, Glenn Baity sold 38,097 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,142,910.00.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ ACAD) traded up 0.63% on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,867 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.72 billion. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.02 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($2.53) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) EVP Glenn Baity Sells 37,500 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad-evp-glenn-baity-sells-37500-shares.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.