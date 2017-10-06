Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) PT Set at $2.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) received a $2.00 target price from Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Abraxas Petroleum Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Abraxas Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ AXAS) traded down 3.06% on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 339,390 shares. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation by 35.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation by 42.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 2,136,606 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation by 92.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 79,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation by 716.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 364,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum Corporation

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 33.6% were classified as proved developed, 74% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), and 95% of which (on a PV-10 basis) were operated by the Company.

