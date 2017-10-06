Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America Corporation

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America Corporation in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 54.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $3,307,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 602,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 10,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

