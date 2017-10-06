AAON, Inc. (AAON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of AAON (AAON) opened at 35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. AAON has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack E. Short sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $161,528.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AAON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils.

