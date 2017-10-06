83,429 Shares in A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. QS Investors LLC owned 0.28% of A. Schulman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 78.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded A. Schulman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. Schulman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. A. Schulman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) opened at 36.80 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.08 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. A. Schulman, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $39.85.

A. Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

