80,420 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.16% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Brinker International Inc. alerts:

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) traded up 0.865% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.954. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,021 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.869 and a beta of 0.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.94 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Brinker International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

Brinker International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $498,599.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,045.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “80,420 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/80420-shares-in-brinker-international-inc-eat-purchased-by-maverick-capital-ltd.html.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.