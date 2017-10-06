5,250,225 Shares in Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,250,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,965,000. PointState Capital LP owned 2.66% of Ultra Petroleum Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPL shares. KLR Group started coverage on Ultra Petroleum Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Petroleum Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

In other Ultra Petroleum Corp news, major shareholder Fir Tree Inc. bought 3,044,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $24,845,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,018,620 shares of company stock valued at $48,152,106.

Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) traded down 4.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 323,504 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Petroleum Corp

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (Ultra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming-the Pinedale and Jonah fields, its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin.

