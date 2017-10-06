522,827 Shares in Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 522,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,031,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Methanex Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex Corporation by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,594,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after buying an additional 976,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex Corporation by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,341,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,568,000 after buying an additional 774,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,090,000 after buying an additional 76,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex Corporation by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,598,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,426,000 after buying an additional 281,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Methanex Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,091,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Methanex Corporation to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of Methanex Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methanex Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Methanex Corporation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/522827-shares-in-methanex-corporation-meoh-acquired-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

Shares of Methanex Corporation (MEOH) traded down 2.322% on Friday, hitting $49.816. 167,522 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Methanex Corporation has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.384 and a beta of 1.76.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). Methanex Corporation had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 1,660,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Methanex Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Methanex Corporation Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.