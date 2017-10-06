497,157 Shares in Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) Purchased by RA Capital Management LLC

RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 497,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,486,000. Radius Health makes up approximately 2.6% of RA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Radius Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,473,000 after buying an additional 213,399 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 17,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radius Health Inc. alerts:

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 104,776 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm’s market cap is $1.65 billion.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post ($5.58) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,298,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,730,863.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,248,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,851,788.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 469,100 shares of company stock worth $16,328,382 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/497157-shares-in-radius-health-inc-rdus-purchased-by-ra-capital-management-llc.html.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.