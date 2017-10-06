49,571 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,137,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,725,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,869,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after acquiring an additional 307,747 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 5,464,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,949,000 after acquiring an additional 531,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,405,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 805,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE ATI) opened at 25.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The firm’s market cap is $2.74 billion. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $880.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

