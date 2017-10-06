3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an underweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems Corporation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered 3D Systems Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) traded down 2.48% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,961 shares. 3D Systems Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.52 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. 3D Systems Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. 3D Systems Corporation’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Corporation will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

