35,600 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.05% of Signet Jewelers Limited as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Nomura set a $70.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE SIG) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. 316,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Signet Jewelers Limited had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Signet Jewelers Limited’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post $7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Signet Jewelers Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Signet Jewelers Limited Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

