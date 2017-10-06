$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Viacom Inc. (VIAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will announce $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Viacom also reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAB shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded down 0.55% on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 3,632,197 shares of the stock traded hands. Viacom has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,120,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

