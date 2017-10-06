$281.25 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to announce $281.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the highest is $310.72 million. Oaktree Capital Group reported sales of $365.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will report full-year sales of $281.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Capital Group.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.84 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OAK shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on Oaktree Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) traded down 0.246% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.134. The company had a trading volume of 54,966 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.285 and a beta of 0.59. Oaktree Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

In other news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $56,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John Frank sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $778,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the first quarter worth $103,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter worth $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

