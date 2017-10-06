1st Source Corporation’s (SRCE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRCE. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Source Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of 1st Source Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) traded down 0.23% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,461 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. 1st Source Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. 1st Source Corporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post $2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source Corporation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in 1st Source Corporation in the first quarter worth $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source Corporation by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 1st Source Corporation in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source Corporation by 7.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source Corporation

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services. It is engaged in commercial banking. 1st Source Bank (Bank), its banking subsidiary, offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients.

