1,733,974 Shares in Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Purchased by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,733,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Ultra Petroleum Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,893,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,939,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Ultra Petroleum Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,767,000.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE UPL) traded down 4.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 301,800 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1.86. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NYSE:UPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KLR Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Fir Tree Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,018,620 shares of company stock valued at $48,152,106.

About Ultra Petroleum Corp

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (Ultra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming-the Pinedale and Jonah fields, its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin.

