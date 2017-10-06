10,587 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE KMI) traded down 1.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 2,061,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,240.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

