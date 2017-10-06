$103.94 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report sales of $103.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.12 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $96.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $103.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.59 million to $411.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $420.77 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter Inc. alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$103.94 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/103-94-million-in-sales-expected-for-badger-meter-inc-bmi-this-quarter.html.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Policano sold 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $404,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,060.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $127,378.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,157.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,651. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NGAM Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.7% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 133,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 16,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter (BMI) opened at 50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.