$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (GGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. Graco had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Graco (NYSE GGG) traded up 0.14% on Tuesday, reaching $124.79. The company had a trading volume of 81,324 shares. Graco has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s payout ratio is 92.90%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 759 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $94,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Ahlers sold 22,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $2,700,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,060.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13,639.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,864 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

