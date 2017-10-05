Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 8,368 Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Level 3 Communications were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 23,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 601,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,663,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 180,450 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Level 3 Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Level 3 Communications from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 55.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.21. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Level 3 Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

