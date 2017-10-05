Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,261 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. raised its position in Newmont Mining Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 43,144.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Banced Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 15.3% during the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont Mining Corporation from $43.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

In related news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $73,436.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,443.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $46,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) opened at 38.30 on Thursday. Newmont Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $20.42 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. Newmont Mining Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Newmont Mining Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

