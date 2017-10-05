Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.34 million. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $465.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Roger B. Porter bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,087.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,623.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $428,413.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,118 shares of company stock worth $1,222,407 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

