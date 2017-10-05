Zacks: Ubisoft Entertain (UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertain (NASDAQ:UBSFY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.11 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ubisoft Entertain an industry rank of 157 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertain (NASDAQ UBSFY) traded up 1.05% during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 1,143 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.18. Ubisoft Entertain has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

