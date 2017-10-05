Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Transocean Ltd. (RIG) to “Buy”

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Despite a difficult operating backdrop, Transocean has managed to beat estimates in each of the last 16 quarters. The offshore rig company's outperformance has been due to sustained cost cuts and impressive revenue efficiency. The recent bullish backdrop surrounding oil has further lifted the sentiment in the stock, which has rallied more than 8% in the past year, handily outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas-Drilling industry's 15.7% decline. As it is, we are a fan of Transocean's technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet , strong backlog and considerable pricing power. Finally, with a broad client base that includes most of the exploration and production biggies, we believe Transocean offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE RIG) opened at 10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Transocean has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.66. Transocean also saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 16,695 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the average volume of 7,543 call options.

In other news, CAO Howard E. Davis acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,524.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Transocean by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

