Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) to Buy

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager. The Company invests across four segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Fund of Funds Solutions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Its Corporate Private Equity segment advises the Company’s buyout and growth capital funds. The Real Assets segment advises the Company’s United States and internationally-focused real estate and infrastructure funds, energy and renewable resources funds. Its Global Market Strategies segment advises a group of funds that pursue investment opportunities across various types of credit, equities and alternative instruments and currencies, commodities and interest rate products and their derivatives. Its Fund of Funds Solutions segment advises a global private equity fund of funds program and related co-investment and secondary activities. The Carlyle Group is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get The Carlyle Group L.P. alerts:

CG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group L.P. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ CG) traded up 0.62% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 266,474 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.70.

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The Carlyle Group L.P. had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $908.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group L.P. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) to Buy” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-the-carlyle-group-l-p-cg-to-buy.html.

In other news, Director Edward J. Mathias sold 6,593 shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $140,101.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 20,968 shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $445,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,776.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 2,205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group L.P. by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.