Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) to Strong-Buy

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, the company’s earnings surprise history is not that impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in only one of the trailing four quarters. We remain cautious of the elevated costs, which are likely to weigh on the financials. However, the company recorded a rise in average client trades per day in the fiscal third quarter with the trend continuing in the first two months of the current quarter. Further, its deal to acquire Scottrade is likely to be accretive to earnings per share (EPS) in double digits. Also, TD Ameritrade’s steady capital deployment activities and revenue growth are encouraging.”

AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 49.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.55. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxembourg International Ho Td purchased 11,074,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $399,999,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $669,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1,374.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,534,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,933,000 after buying an additional 12,615,921 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

