Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sprint Corporation (S) to “Buy”

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sprint is on track with its network modernization and integration efforts, to fortify its position in the wireless industry. Sprint’s prepaid subsidiary has extended its unlimited offerings to its existing iPhone owners and has also inked deal with Apple to relaunch itself as an exclusive iPhone carrier. Sprint also offers attractive unlimited data plans to lure customers from rivals. We believe these efforts have driven the huge wireless subscribers. Sprint unveiled its Sprint MultiLine solution which allows businesses to add a company-owned number to their employees' personal phones for better businesses. For full-year 2017, Sprint has raised its outlook. Over the past three months, the stock price underperformed its industry. However, high cash burn from promotional offers and discounts, debt-laden balance sheet and decreasing cash flow have led to losses for Sprint. Further, Sprint operates in a highly competitive wireless market.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Sprint Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (S) opened at 7.58 on Tuesday. Sprint Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company’s market cap is $30.30 billion.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Sprint Corporation had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Sprint Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint Corporation

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

