Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Premier, Inc. (PINC) to Hold

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “ourperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) traded up 1.05% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 195,415 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.46. Premier has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. Premier had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CEO Susan D. Devore sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,309,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,427 shares in the company, valued at $15,270,819.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leigh Anderson sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $74,100.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,625.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,863. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Premier by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Premier by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

