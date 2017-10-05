Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) to Buy

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug-device company. The Company’s initial products, PROPEL and PROPEL mini, are drug-eluting implants for use in patients with chronic sinusitis. It offers products and therapies for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to improve treatment for their patients with chronic diseases. Intersect ENT, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

XENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Intersect ENT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $31.00 price objective on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of Intersect ENT (XENT) opened at 30.90 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $901.94 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,835 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $348,855.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,835 shares in the company, valued at $756,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,065 shares of company stock worth $4,345,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

