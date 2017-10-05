Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) to Hold

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enviva Partners, in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enviva Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Enviva Partners, from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners, has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) traded up 1.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,480 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Partners, has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. Enviva Partners, had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 176,082 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, by 81.6% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

