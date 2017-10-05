Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eclipse Resources Corporation (ECR) to Buy

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Eclipse Resources Corporation is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. KLR Group set a $4.00 target price on Eclipse Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Eclipse Resources Corporation from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

Shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) traded up 1.373% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.585. 212,767 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Eclipse Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm’s market cap is $679.18 million.

In other Eclipse Resources Corporation news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 423,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 83.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 99.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 27.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 474.2% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 63.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eclipse Resources Corporation

Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is the operator of the Utica Core Area and its Marcellus Project Area. The Ordovician-aged Utica Shale is an unconventional reservoir consisting of organic-rich black shale, with production occurring at vertical depths between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.

