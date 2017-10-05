Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) to Hold

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Conatus presently has no approved product in its portfolio. The company’s lead candidate emricasan is in phase II development for treatment of chronic liver disease, including NASH fibrosis. We are positive on the company’s plans to initiate studies on emricasan, targeting different types of NASH patient populations as the market holds huge untapped potential. Though Conatus is progressing well with emricasan, it is still several years away from entering the market. Any development/regulatory setback on emricasan could hamper Conatus’ prospects. Notably, several companies are working on developing treatments for NASH which might make the market competitive for emricasan. The stock has underperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNAT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) traded up 1.41% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 68,282 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $172.52 million.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 641.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 949,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

