Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chemours Company (The) (CC) to Strong-Buy

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chemours Company is involved in chemical business. It operating segment consists of Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide and premium white pigment. Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. Chemical Solutions segment provides industrial and specialty chemicals. The company’s brand consists of Teflon(R), Ti-Pure(R), Krytox(R) Viton(R), Opteon(R) and Nafion(R). Chemours Company is headquartered in Wilmington. “

Get Chemours Company (The) alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on Chemours Company (The) from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Chemours Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG raised Chemours Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Chemours Company (NYSE CC) traded up 1.92% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 486,261 shares. Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Chemours Company (The) had a return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemours Company will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-chemours-company-the-cc-to-strong-buy.html.

In other Chemours Company (The) news, insider E Bryan Snell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $115,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,837 shares of company stock worth $1,865,603. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours Company (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Chemours Company (The) by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chemours Company (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours Company (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Chemours Company (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours Company (The)

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.