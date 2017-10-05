Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) to “Hold”

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

BWEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadwind Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) traded down 3.47% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,286 shares. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post $0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 17,785.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 110.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 831,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing.

