Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sherwin-Williams has lowered its earnings outlook for the third quarter of 2017 factoring in the impacts of disruptions in its operations from recent hurricanes. The company also faces earnings headwinds from sizable charges related to Valspar acquisition. Moreover, it remains exposed to raw material cost pressure and weakness in Europe. The company's stretched valuation is another concern. However, Sherwin-Williams has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. “

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and issued a $341.00 target price (up from $312.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) to a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $379.69.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) opened at 374.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $239.48 and a one year high of $377.24.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 9,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $31,868,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 25.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

