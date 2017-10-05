Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have underperformed the industry year to date. Escalating expenses and weak commercial P&C rates pose concerns. Adverse foreign exchange also will weigh on results. Nonetheless, Arthur J. Gallagher’s inorganic story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. It is pursuing acquisitions in the retail employee benefits brokerage and wholesale brokerage areas and intends to pursue smaller tuck-in mergers in 2017. The company has witnessed positive organic growth for 23 straight quarters. It remains focused on tapping opportunities in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S. Contribution from international operations is expected to increase. The company remains focused on enhancing productivity and quality that is a part of its value creation strategy. A solid performance is leading to sufficient cash flows help it deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves.”

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) opened at 61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.21. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $62.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.90%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $410,928.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $192,837.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $597,820.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,064.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,115. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,149,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,067,000 after purchasing an additional 571,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,173,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,961,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,716,000 after purchasing an additional 220,949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,598,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,758,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,933,000 after purchasing an additional 201,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

