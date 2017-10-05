Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Student Transportation Inc (STB) to Hold

Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Student Transportation Inc. provides school bus transportation services in the United States and Canada. Its services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians and terminal managers. Student Transportation Inc., formerly known as Student Transportation of America, Ltd., is based in Barrie, Canada. “

STB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Student Transportation from $8.25 to $7.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Student Transportation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Student Transportation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Student Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.84.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ STB) opened at 5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.89 million, a PE ratio of 85.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Student Transportation has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Student Transportation by 56.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Student Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 747,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 124,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Student Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Student Transportation by 34.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Student Transportation by 15.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 36,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales.

