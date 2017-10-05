Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) to Hold

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SONA. ValuEngine raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA) opened at 16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Castle Creek Capital Partners IV LP acquired a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,791,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

